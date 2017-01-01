3aw news is presented hourly weekdays 6:00am – 7:00pmTune in to your Local News Weekdays.
6:05am, 7:05am, 12:05pm, 5:05pm & 6:05pm
Saturday Night Gold
Get ready for a good night of classic rock ‘n’ roll songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s with Alan Quinn Every Saturday Night from 7 til 10pm.
Turn back the clock and listen to Casey Kasems American Top 40 as it was played in the 1970′s Every Saturday from midday.
KLFM presents some of the old comedy radio serials each weekday at 8.20am and 5.20pm.
DAD & DAVE
Join the hilarious antics of the old classic Dad & Dave Shows Weekdays @ 12:10pm.
Programs
Our KLFM presenters are all dedicated Volunteers who passionately deliver a great mix of music each day.
We at KLFM pride our self on being consistent with our programming but this can be subject to change due to either work or family commitments of a presenter.
Monday
6am – Breakfast with Nicko on the Bizzo
9am – Mornings with Mike Tobin
Midday – Midday Jukebox with Geoff
2pm – Music Memories with Peter Tangey
5pm – Drive with Peter Le Suey
7pm – Irish with Lisa Claxton or Mike Tobin
9pm – Easy Listening with Daryl O’Brien
Midnight – Music Overnight
Tuesday
6am – Breakfast with Nicko
9am – Mornings with Mike Tobin
Midday – Midday Jukebox with Geoff
2pm – Music Memories with Peter Tangey
5pm – Drive with Brett Dunlop
7pm – A Taste of Jazz with Brian Carney
9pm – Jazz after Hours with Jungle Jim
11pm – Late Night & Live with Graham Watson
Wednesday
6am – Breakfast with Brad Geier
9am – Mornings with Mike Tobin
Midday – Midday Jukebox with Geoff
2pm – Afternoons with Barrie Hanson
5pm – Drive with Brett Dunlop
7pm – Evening with Ian Kimpton
9pm – Easy Listening with Daryl O’Brien
Midnight – Music Overnight
Thursday
6am – Breakfast with Brad Geier
9am – Mornings with Mike Tobin
11.30am – Consumer News with David Kippen
Midday – Midday Jukebox with Tony Fittock
2pm – Afternoons with Barrie Hanson
5pm – Drive with Brett Dunlop
7pm – Track of the Blues with Dr. Jules
9pm – Ruff Micks with Phil Knipe
11pm – Country Music Requests with Pam Taylor
Friday
6am – Breakfast with Brad Geier
9am – Mornings with Mike Tobin
Midday – Rock it Up with Tony Fittock
2pm – Hot Drive with Peter Tangey
6pm – RocknRoll Dance Party with Trevor Hyland
8pm – Kommotion Club with David Chislett
11pm – Music Overnight
Saturday
6am – Country Hour with Nicko
7am – Breakfast Show with Bill Murray
9am – RocknRoll Dance Party with Trevor Hyland
Midday – Casey Kasem American Top 40 the 70s
3pm – An hour with Grant McMaster
4pm- Saturday Live with Graeme Knight
7pm – Saturday Night Gold with Alan Quinn
10pm – Past Blasting with Jungle Jim
Sunday
6am – Breakfast with Ivor
9am – Thanks for the Memories with David Kippen
Midday – Country with Wally
3pm – Music for Wally’s Mob (requests)
6pm – Easy Listening with Tom Davies
9pm – Remember When with Phil & Simon (3AW)
Midnight – Music Overnight