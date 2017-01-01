About Us

KLFM began broadcasting in 1989, with a strategic programming philosophy of delivering an uncluttered, broad variety of music for the mature listener across Bendigo and Central Victoria.

Our music format incorporates a varied mix of music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, right through to current releases. At KLFM we are also very focused on keeping our listeners up to date with local and national news (Fairfax 3AW) and information on what is happening within our local community.

At KLFM we stick to a simple, consistent, smooth format, so when our vast, loyal audience tune in, they know exactly what they are going to enjoy !

KLFM’s programs also include some wonderful specialist programs each evening and on the weekends, including ” A Drop Of Irish”, “Jazz After Hours”, “Thanks for the Memories”, “Overnight Country”, “Tracks of the Blues”, “Sunday Country”, Casey Kasem’s American top 40 and Rock n Roll Dance party and many more. Check our program guide for further details